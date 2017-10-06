Play

Clippers' Austin Rivers: Out Sunday vs. Trail Blazers

Rivers (hip) will be sidelined for Sunday's preseason contest against the Trail Blazers.

Rivers is still working his way back from a strained right glute. In his place Sunday, the likes of Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley and Milos Teodosic will probably see the largest benefits.

