Clippers' Austin Rivers: Out Sunday vs. Trail Blazers
Rivers (hip) will be sidelined for Sunday's preseason contest against the Trail Blazers.
Rivers is still working his way back from a strained right glute. In his place Sunday, the likes of Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley and Milos Teodosic will probably see the largest benefits.
