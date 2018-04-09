Clippers' Austin Rivers: Out vs. Pelicans
Rivers (elbow) will not play Monday against the Pelicans, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.
Rivers is nursing a sore elbow and will be held out as the Clippers play a meaningless game after being eliminated from playoff contention over the weekend. Coach Doc Rivers said there's a chance Rivers could play in Wednesday's season finale, but at this point his status is up in the air.
