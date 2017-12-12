Clippers' Austin Rivers: Pours in 15 during Monday victory
Rivers registered 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 33 minutes in Monday's 96-91 win over the Raptors.
Rivers continues to thrive in the starting point guard role, as he's now posted four consecutive double-digit scoring efforts. He's shot at least 40 percent in each of those contests while taking no less than 14 shot attempts. Rivers has been particularly hot from long distance, as he's drained multiple threes in each of those games as well and is shooting 48.6 percent from behind the arc in five December outings overall.
More News
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores 23 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores season-high 30 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Available Friday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Dealing with mild ankle sprain•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores season-high 24 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...