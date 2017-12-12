Clippers' Austin Rivers: Pours in 15 during Monday victory

Rivers registered 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 33 minutes in Monday's 96-91 win over the Raptors.

Rivers continues to thrive in the starting point guard role, as he's now posted four consecutive double-digit scoring efforts. He's shot at least 40 percent in each of those contests while taking no less than 14 shot attempts. Rivers has been particularly hot from long distance, as he's drained multiple threes in each of those games as well and is shooting 48.6 percent from behind the arc in five December outings overall.