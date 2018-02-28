Clippers' Austin Rivers: Pours in 17 in Tuesday's win
Rivers delivered 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 122-120 win over the Nuggets.
Rivers was the rare Clippers starter that found some success Tuesday, as it was the team's bench that ultimately keyed a momentous second-half comeback. The sixth-year guard's scoring tally was tops among the first unit and extended what has been a strong stretch of play for the 25-year-old. Factoring in Tuesday's production, Rivers has posted seven consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, shooting 50.0 percent or better in five of those contests. He's also drained multiple threes in four straight, helping him round out his well-balanced lines in solid fashion on recent nights.
