Clippers' Austin Rivers: Pours in 19 in blowout win
Rivers contributed 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 119-98 win over the Mavericks.
Rivers bounced back from a forgettable 2-for-10 shooting performance in Monday's blowout loss to the Warriors, which led to a measly five-point tally. The 25-year-old guard does have four double-digit scoring efforts in the last five contests aided by some long-distance marksmanship, as he's shot a blistering 53.8 percent (14-for-26) from three-point range over that span. While his production outside of the scoring categories is a erratic, Rivers remains a viable option in all formats for his scoring contributions.
