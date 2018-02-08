Clippers' Austin Rivers: Questionable for Friday
Rivers (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rivers was able to go through his first practice in over a month Wednesday and while the Clippers didn't release his level of activity, he must've come out of the session without any complications considering he's been upgraded to questionable. We likely won't get a final decision on Rivers' availability for Friday's game until after the team's morning shootaround, so keep an eye out for another update once he's had the chance to test out the ankle. With Lou Williams re-signing and Avery Bradley remaining with the Clippers through the trade deadline, Rivers' value won't be nearly as high as it was when he was previously healthy.
