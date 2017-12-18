Clippers' Austin Rivers: Questionable for Monday's game

Rivers is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.

It was reported over the weekend that Rivers would play Monday, but a final decision on his status has not yet been made. If Rivers is unable to go Monday, Lou Williams would make another start at shooting guard in his place.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories