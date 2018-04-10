Clippers' Austin Rivers: Questionable for Wednesday's finale

Rivers (elbow) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's season finale against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Rivers joins Lou Williams (ankle) as players questionable to play, though it wouldn't be surprising if both ended up being held out considering the Clippers are out of playoff contention. That will be something to monitor throughout the day Wednesday, but if both were to sit out a second straight game, the likes of Tyrone Wallace, C.J. Williams and Sindarius Thornwell would see added run in the backcourt once again.