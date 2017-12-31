Clippers' Austin Rivers: Questionable Sunday
Rivers (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rivers strained his right Achilles during Friday's game against the Lakers and has been listed as day-to-day ever since MRI results came back negative. If he's forced to sit, C.J. Williams and Sindarius Thornwell will be in line for unexpected minutes.
