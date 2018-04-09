Clippers' Austin Rivers: Questionable with elbow soreness

Rivers is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to right elbow soreness, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rivers played 39 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Nuggets, so it's possible he picked up the injury after that heavy of a minutes load. Additionally, with the Clippers officially eliminated from playoff contention, the team may be looking to take a cautious approach with some of its better players for the final two games. Expect another update on Rivers after Los Angeles' shootaround in the morning.