Clippers' Austin Rivers: Rediscovers shot in win
Rivers registered 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Friday's 128-105 win over the Knicks.
Rivers impressively bounced back from a rough 3-for-12 shooting night against the Rockets on Wednesday to post his eighth double-digit scoring effort over the last nine games. The six-year veteran continues to put in strong work as the starter and has now shot at least 50.0 percent in five of his last seven contests. If he can maintain offensive consistency, Rivers projects as a well-rounded source of production in scoring, rebounds and assists during the stretch run of the regular season.
