Clippers' Austin Rivers: Ruled out Friday with concussion
Rivers (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Wizards, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rivers left Wednesday's matchup with the Magic in the second quarter after taking an elbow to the head and was unable to return. There is no timetable on his return yet, and with the Clippers playing a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, his status for Saturday's matchup against the Heat is in question. CJ Williams started the second half for the Clippers with Rivers out, which could be an indication of who will start on Friday, however more information on who will fill in for Rivers should come out as we get closer to Friday's game.
