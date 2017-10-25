Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores 16 in Tuesday's start

Rivers scored 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding two assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 102-84 win over the Jazz.

He wasn't a focal point of the Clippers offense by any means, but in his first start of the season Rivers turned in a solid performance. With Blake Griffin on fire and demanding plenty of defensive attention, there should be more open looks ahead for Rivers while he takes the place of Milos Teodosic (foot) in the starting five.