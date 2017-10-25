Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores 16 in Tuesday's start
Rivers scored 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding two assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 102-84 win over the Jazz.
He wasn't a focal point of the Clippers offense by any means, but in his first start of the season Rivers turned in a solid performance. With Blake Griffin on fire and demanding plenty of defensive attention, there should be more open looks ahead for Rivers while he takes the place of Milos Teodosic (foot) in the starting five.
More News
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...