Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores 20 points in loss

Rivers had 20 points (10-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 loss to the Rockets.

Rivers continues to see crazy minutes, playing another 39 in the loss Thursday. He has rewarded owners with a nice stretch of offensive performances, having now scored in double-figures in seven consecutive games. He seems likely to be one of the higher minutes guys in the league moving forward and is worth owning despite his lack of production in other areas.