Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores 20 points in loss
Rivers had 20 points (10-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 loss to the Rockets.
Rivers continues to see crazy minutes, playing another 39 in the loss Thursday. He has rewarded owners with a nice stretch of offensive performances, having now scored in double-figures in seven consecutive games. He seems likely to be one of the higher minutes guys in the league moving forward and is worth owning despite his lack of production in other areas.
More News
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Solid in Friday's win•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scuffles from the field in Tuesday's loss•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Rediscovers shot in win•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Struggles with shot Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Pours in 17 in Tuesday's win•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Solid line in Friday's win•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...