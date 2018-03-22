Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores 22 points in victory

Rivers had 22 points (8-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 victory over Milwaukee.

Rivers chipped in across the board again Wednesday, helping the Clippers to a much-needed victory. He has been on a scoring tear of late and shows no signs of slowing down. If he can keep his defensive numbers going at the rate they have been for the last four games, he should be a factor in the outcomes of many fantasy playoffs.