Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores 23 points in loss
Rivers recorded 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 loss to the Timberwolves.
Rivers led the team in scoring again, finishing with an efficient 23 points. He also led the team in minutes played, a situation that he could likely find himself in most nights moving forward. Danilo Gallinari returned in this game, and he should take some of the pressure off Rivers. With the lack of options left on the roster, Rivers should now be owned in most league formats.
