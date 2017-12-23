Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores career-high 36 points Friday

Rivers scored 36 points (11-25 FG, 6-15 3PT, 8-11 3PT) to go with two rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes during Friday's 128-118 win against Houston.

After scoring a career-high 36 points on Friday, Rivers continued to add to his impressive shooting numbers for the season. In particular, after sinking six three pointers, the guard is now shooting a career-best 40.0 percent from beyond the arc for the season. Overall, Rivers is shooting more, averaging career-highs in shots (13.7) and three-pointers (6.2) per game for the season. As a result, he is averaging a career-high 15.4 points. While Lou Williams may be the surprise scorer (20.2 points) in the Clippers offense this season, Rivers has added some firepower (19.0 points) of his own since Blake Griffin's (knee) injury. Rivers will look to build upon his career-high scoring game when the Clippers take on Memphis on Saturday.