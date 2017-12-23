Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores career-high 36 points Friday
Rivers scored 36 points (11-25 FG, 6-15 3PT, 8-11 3PT) to go with two rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes during Friday's 128-118 win against Houston.
After scoring a career-high 36 points on Friday, Rivers continued to add to his impressive shooting numbers for the season. In particular, after sinking six three pointers, the guard is now shooting a career-best 40.0 percent from beyond the arc for the season. Overall, Rivers is shooting more, averaging career-highs in shots (13.7) and three-pointers (6.2) per game for the season. As a result, he is averaging a career-high 15.4 points. While Lou Williams may be the surprise scorer (20.2 points) in the Clippers offense this season, Rivers has added some firepower (19.0 points) of his own since Blake Griffin's (knee) injury. Rivers will look to build upon his career-high scoring game when the Clippers take on Memphis on Saturday.
More News
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores team-high 21 points•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Starting Monday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Expects to play Monday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Questionable for Monday's game•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Out Saturday, will play Monday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Doubtful Saturday vs. Miami•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...