Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores season-high 24 points in Tuesday's loss
Rivers recorded 24 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 120-107 loss to the Spurs.
Rivers finished with season highs in scoring and field goals made and attempted while earning 32-plus minutes for the seventh time in 10 games. Milos Teodosic (foot) is still out indefinitely, and Danilo Gallinari (hip) will have a couple days to rest before Friday's matchup with the Thunder. Whether the latter returns immediately or not, the former is the one who should probably be seen as threatening to Rivers' role. As a result, Rivers seems likely to remain a factor in most fantasy leagues.
