Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores season-high 30 points in loss
Rivers totaled 30 points (9-14 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's 112-106 loss to Minnesota.
Rivers had the hot hand in this game, and poured in an efficient 30 points in the narrow loss. High field-goal percentage is not a known strength for Rivers, so those people who have him on their teams should not get used to it. The Clippers are ravaged by injuries and appear headed for the lottery. With so many players on the sidelines, Rivers will be free to put up as many shots as he can in as many minutes as he can. He should be owned in most league formats until further notice.
