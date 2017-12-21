Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scores team-high 21 points
Rivers scored 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-5 FT) to go with two rebounds, six assists and one block across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 108-95 win against Phoenix.
In his second game back from a concussion, Rivers rebounded from Monday's 26.7 percent shooting performance by shooting 50.0 percent against the Suns. As a result, the guard led the Clippers with 21 points en route to a win. Against Phoenix, Rivers bounced back on the strength of his three-point game, sinking 3-of-8 shots from beyond the arc. On the season, he is shooting a career-best 40.0 percent from long range on a career-high 5.9 shots per game. Rivers will look to continue his strong shooting against Houston on Friday.
