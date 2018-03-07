Clippers' Austin Rivers: Scuffles from the field in Tuesday's loss
Rivers went for 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Pelicans.
Rivers wasn't exactly efficient with his shot, leading to his lowest scoring total over the first three games of March. The 25-year-old turns in the occasional clunker from the field, but he's been a fairly reliable proposition in terms of scoring and assists, with serviceable rebounding totals often thrown in for good measure. Factoring in Tuesday's contest, he's now posted double-digit scoring tallies in 11 of the last 12 games in which he's seen action, and he's taken double-digit shot attempts in all of those contests.
