Clippers' Austin Rivers: Set for X-rays on injured finger
Rivers will undergo X-rays on an injured finger on his right hand Thursday, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rivers appeared to injure his finger on a foul in the closing minute of Thursday's dramatic victory over the Trail Blazers. The nature of his finger injury isn't currently clear, but we should get an exact diagnosis following his examination. Rivers finished Thursday's game with 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting in 35 minutes of action. The Clippers play host to the Pistons on Saturday.
