Clippers' Austin Rivers: Solid all-around game at two-guard
Rivers posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Thursday's 134-127 loss to the Warriors.
Rivers drew the start at two-guard and compiled his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort in the process. The 25-year-old had been drawing starts at point guard in the four games prior to the All-Star break, and he projects to return to that role once Avery Bradley (sports hernia) is healthy enough to take the floor once again at shooting guard. As long as he retains a starting slot that affords him at least 30 minutes per contest, Rivers should offer solid contributions in the areas of scoring, assists and rebounds across all formats.
More News
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Solid since return from injury•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Starting at point guard Friday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Will play Friday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Questionable for Friday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Will practice Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Remains sidelined Monday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...