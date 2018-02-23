Clippers' Austin Rivers: Solid all-around game at two-guard

Rivers posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Thursday's 134-127 loss to the Warriors.

Rivers drew the start at two-guard and compiled his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort in the process. The 25-year-old had been drawing starts at point guard in the four games prior to the All-Star break, and he projects to return to that role once Avery Bradley (sports hernia) is healthy enough to take the floor once again at shooting guard. As long as he retains a starting slot that affords him at least 30 minutes per contest, Rivers should offer solid contributions in the areas of scoring, assists and rebounds across all formats.