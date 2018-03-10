Clippers' Austin Rivers: Solid in Friday's win
Rivers totaled 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and three steals across 38 minutes in Friday's 116-102 win over the Cavaliers.
Rivers saw a slight improvement in his shot from Tuesday's 35.7 percent performance against the Pelicans while shifting over to small forward Friday, although he continued to struggle from distance. He's now drained just one of his last 10 attempts from behind the arc, but he's still managed to work his way to a double-digit point total in his four March contests thus far. He's offering solid production across the rest of the stat sheet as well, keeping his value steady as the Clippers continue pushing for a postseason spot.
