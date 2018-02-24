Clippers' Austin Rivers: Solid line in Friday's win
Rivers delivered 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and two rebounds across 36 minutes in Friday's 128-117 win over the Suns.
Rivers was back at the starting point guard after filling in at two-guard on Thursday, and he responded with another strong shooting night. Factoring in Friday's line, the 25-year-old has now shot at least 50.0 percent in four of his six February games, draining multiple threes in four contests overall in that span as well. Rivers has been facilitating in solid fashion as well, having dished out between four and six assists in each game during the current month.
