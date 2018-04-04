Clippers' Austin Rivers: Solid scoring total despite shooting struggles
Rivers produced 18 points (5-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 113-110 win over the Spurs.
A trio of three-pointers and a near-perfect showing from the free-throw line helped Rivers to a strong scoring total despite his shooting struggles. The 25-year-old endured a nightmarish three-point effort against the Trail Blazers last Friday, but he's bounced back to open April with averages of 18.0 points, 6.0 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 37.5 minutes in the first two games of the month.
