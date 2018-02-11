Clippers' Austin Rivers: Solid since return from injury
Rivers, who registered 10 points (4-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's 112-98 loss to the 76ers, is averaging 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 33.0 minutes in his two contests since returning from an 18-game absence due to a heel bruise.
The versatile guard was thrown right into the fire after his long layoff, drawing the start at point guard for Milos Teodosic (foot) the last two nights. Rivers shot was off Saturday after a 53.8 percent showing Friday, but he encouragingly dished out five assists in each of his first two games. The 25-year-old could be headed for a second-unit role once Teodosic is healthy enough to return, but he's likely to still see a healthy dose of minutes off the bench in that scenario.
