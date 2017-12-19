Clippers' Austin Rivers: Starting Monday

Rivers (concussion) will start at shooting guard for Monday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Rivers is set to return from a two-game absence due to a concussion. The 25-year-old should see a relatively healthy workload with Lou Williams (ankle) sidelined for the game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories