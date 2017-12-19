Clippers' Austin Rivers: Starting Monday
Rivers (concussion) will start at shooting guard for Monday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Rivers is set to return from a two-game absence due to a concussion. The 25-year-old should see a relatively healthy workload with Lou Williams (ankle) sidelined for the game.
More News
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Expects to play Monday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Questionable for Monday's game•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Out Saturday, will play Monday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Doubtful Saturday vs. Miami•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Ruled out Friday with concussion•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Won't return Wednesday with head injury•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...