Clippers' Austin Rivers: Starting Tuesday
Rivers will start Tuesday against the Jazz, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rivers gets the start in place of Milos Teodosic (foot), who has been ruled out indefinitely with a plantar fascia injury. Rivers recorded five points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal over 33 minutes in Saturday's win over the Suns. Look for him to continue as the starting shooting guard until Teodosic returns.
