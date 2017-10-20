Clippers' Austin Rivers: Struggles on second unit Thursday
Rivers offered two points (1-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two assists and two steals across 26 minutes in Thursday's 108-92 win over the Lakers.
Rivers was unexpectedly deployed on the second unit to open the season, and even with plenty of minutes, he failed to produce Thursday. The 25-year-old couldn't get his shot to fall and was unable to make up for it with any counting stats elsewhere. Despite the nightmarish start to the season, Rivers is naturally expected to bounce back, although whether he'll get a chance to do it as part of the starting five in the near future is still unknown.
