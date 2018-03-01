Clippers' Austin Rivers: Struggles with shot Wednesday
Rivers posted six points (3-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 105-92 loss to the Rockets.
The six-year veteran saw a seven-game streak of double-digit scoring efforts snapped, and his 25.0 percent success rate from the field served as his worst since way back on Nov. 20. That contest also marked the last time Rivers had failed to drain at least one three-pointer prior to Wednesday, making it an all-around clunker of a performance. Given that he's been impressively consistent otherwise, there's little reason to believe that the downturn is anything other than temporary. Rivers will look to put it behind him quickly when the Clippers return to action against the Knicks on Friday evening.
