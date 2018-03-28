Clippers' Austin Rivers: Supplements scoring with threes Tuesday

Rivers offered 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 105-98 win over the Bucks.

Rivers continues to serve as a serviceable secondary source of offense on the first unit, although some recent shooting struggles have made his contributions a bit uneven recently. The six-year veteran has shot under 40.0 percent in three of the past five games, which has helped lead to four sub-15-point tallies during that stretch. Nevertheless, Rivers continues to be a virtual lock for double-digit scoring each night, affording him solid value in the fantasy postseason.