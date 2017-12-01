Clippers' Austin Rivers: Team-high scoring total in loss
Rivers posted 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's 126-107 loss to the Jazz.
Rivers' play was one of the few bright spots on the night for the Clippers in the blowout defeat. The 25-year-old has four consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and has put up between 11 and 18 shot attempts in the eight games that Patrick Beverley (knee) has missed since Nov. 10. With Beverley out the remainder of the season, Rivers should continue seeing a robust usage rate while manning the point on an offense that will also be without Blake Griffin (knee) for an extended period.
