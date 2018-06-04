Clippers' Austin Rivers: Undecided on player option

Rivers indicated Monday that he's still deciding whether or not he'll exercise his player option for the 2018-19 season, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.

Rivers inked a three-year, $35 million contract with the Clippers in the summer of 2016, and the deal includes a player option worth roughly $12.7 million for 2018-19. The 25-year-old missed 21 games last season, but it was nonetheless the most productive year of his career, so he'll likely find suitors should he decline the option. However, given that only a handful of teams project to have significant cap room, it may be in Rivers' best interest to exercise the option and hit the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2019, when more teams are expected to have flexibility. Rivers averaged 15.1 points, 4.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 33.7 minutes per game in 2017-18 -- all career-bests.