Clippers' Austin Rivers: Will not play Tuesay
Rivers has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason tilt against the Raptors due to a strained right glut, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rivers presumably sustained the injury in Sunday's preseason opener. He tallied eight points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), one rebounds, three assists, and four steals across 30 minutes in the outing. While the severity of the issue is unknown, the most likely case is that the Clippers are exercising caution in order to avoid a lingering injury.
