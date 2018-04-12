Clippers' Austin Rivers: Will play Monday

Rivers (elbow) will play Wednesday against the Lakers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

After missing the Clippers last game, Rivers will return to the lineup for the season finale. With Rivers getting the green light, he likely won't see any restrictions and will play his usual workload. Since the start of March, Rivers is averaging 15.3 points and 4.3 assists over 35.9 minutes.

