Clippers' Austin Rivers: Will practice Wednesday

Rivers (heel) is expected to go through practice Wednesday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Rivers has been sidelined a little over a month while dealing with a bruised right heel, but appears to finally be ramping up his activity in hopes of a return. His level of participation is still unclear at this point, so we'll likely need to wait until after Wednesday's session to determine how everything went. Rivers' next shot to play will be Friday against the Pistons, though for now, he can be considered questionable. Rivers will likely find some restrictions early on once cleared considering the lengthy absence, so temper expectations even if he's able to take the floor.