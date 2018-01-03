Clippers' Austin Rivers: Will remain out Tuesday

Rivers (Achilles) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Brad Davison of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rivers will be missing a second straight game with a sore right Achilles and he's expected to have another exam performed at some point over the next few days. That should provide further light on how long Rivers could sit out, so keep an eye out for another update in the near future. With Rivers out, the Clippers are set to start C.J. Williams and Wesley Johnson at shooting guard and small forward, respectively, with both players seeing increased roles.