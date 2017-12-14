Clippers' Austin Rivers: Won't return Wednesday with head injury

Rivers has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's matchup with the Magic as he undergoes concussion testing, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rivers took an elbow to the head in the second quarter of the Clippers matchup with the Magic on Wednesday and has been ruled out for the rest of the game as he undergoes concussion testing. The Clippers next game is Friday against the Wizards, and Rivers should be considered questionable for that matchup until more information comes out. Prior to the injury, Rivers played 17 minutes, recording nine points, two rebounds, one steal and one block.