Clippers' Avery Bradley: Bottoms out Friday
Bradley totaled two points, two assists, and one rebound in 20 minutes during Friday's 121-111 victory over the Suns.
Bradley continues to be one of the more disappointing players in both reality and fantasy, racking up more fouls than points in 20 minutes Friday. He has been a non-factor in basically all formats and can be safely ignored everywhere.
