Bradley (ankle) will start Monday against the Hawks, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bradley has been cleared to return after missing the last six games with a sprained left ankle. It's unclear if he'll face a minutes restriction in his first game back, but he's expected to round out a three-guard starting five with Danilo Gallinari (illness) unavailable. Prior to suffering the injury, Bradley posted averages of 7.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 27.4 minutes.