Clippers' Avery Bradley: Cleared to play, start Monday
Bradley (ankle) will start Monday against the Hawks, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Bradley has been cleared to return after missing the last six games with a sprained left ankle. It's unclear if he'll face a minutes restriction in his first game back, but he's expected to round out a three-guard starting five with Danilo Gallinari (illness) unavailable. Prior to suffering the injury, Bradley posted averages of 7.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 27.4 minutes.
