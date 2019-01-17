Clippers' Avery Bradley: Contributes on offensive front

Bradley managed 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes in the Clippers' 129-109 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

Bradley was able to get hot from the field, leading to his best scoring tally since Dec. 26 versus the Kings. Even relatively modest point totals like Wednesday's have been hard to come by this season for the previously reliable shooter, who's currently sporting his worst success rate from the field (38.4 percent) since his rookie 2010-11 campaign. Wednesday marked only his second double-digit scoring effort of January, and despite the 60.0 percent accuracy versus the Jazz, he's still shooting just 36.2 percent overall in eight contests thus far this month.