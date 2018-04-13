Clippers' Avery Bradley: Enjoys fine season
Bradley averaged 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 46 games played with the Pistons and the Clippers during the 2017-18 NBA season.
Bradley underwent season-ending surgery to repair muscles in his abdominal region in March and was therefore unable to help the Clippers make a run to the playoffs. Most of Bradley's stats were identical to last season, although his field-goal and three-point percentage tailed off somewhat. The Texas Longhorn will be a free agent when free agency opens this summer.
