Bradley (groin) is expected to make his Clippers debut Saturday against the Bulls if healthy, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.

Bradley, who was listed on the Pistons' injury report as questionable with a groin injury before being traded, is taking a physical Tuesday and would be in line to play his first game in a Clippers uniform if deemed healthy. He did, however, sit out the Pistons' last game against the Cavaliers, so Bradley should still be considered questionable.