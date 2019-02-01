Clippers' Avery Bradley: Fights through knee problems in loss

Bradley (knee) collected 13 points (5-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 35 minutes in the Clippers' 123-120 overtime loss to the Lakers on Thursday.

Bradley's status was seemingly on shaky ground since before tip-off, when there was serious doubt about whether his lingering knee issues would allow him to even take the floor. The veteran did make good on a pregame vow to suit up, but his night was interrupted for a time by an aggravation of his injury. Bradley was able to return and logged the third-most minutes on the starting five, enabling him to generate his seventh straight double-digit scoring effort in the process. It's the longest such streak of the campaign for the 28-year-old, who may finally be snapping out of a season-long shooting funk.