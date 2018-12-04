Clippers' Avery Bradley: Full line in Monday's victory
Bradley tallied 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 129-126 victory over the Pelicans.
Bradley continues to play well for the Clippers, putting up numbers across the board in Monday's victory. He has now scored in double-digits in three straight games, playing at least 29 minutes in all three. Injuries have cruelled Bradley's tenure with the Clippers, basically nullifying any fantasy value he had. If he can keep up this kind of production he could move into the standard league discussion at some point.
