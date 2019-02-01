Clippers' Avery Bradley: Headed to locker room

Bradley (knee) is heading to the locker room Thursday against the Lakers, Brad Turner of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Bradley was questionable heading into the contest and has seem to aggravated the knee injury late in the third quarter. Before exiting the contest, he recorded 13 points, four rebounds and an assist across 23 minutes. In his absence, look for Lou Williams to see an uptick in minutes.

