Clippers' Avery Bradley: Hits three triples in blowout loss

Bradley compiled 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and three assists in 28 minutes during Thursday's 125-87 loss to the Spurs.

Bradley scored in double-figures for the first time in his last five games after previously going on a three-game run of at least 12 points. He has managed to work his way into standard league discussion but has since faded. He is fine to roster in deeper formats but is simply too inconsistent to maintain any other value.