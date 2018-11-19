Clippers' Avery Bradley: Hopeful to play Monday
Coach Doc Rivers said he's hopeful Bradley (ankle) will be able to play Monday against the Hawks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Bradley, who is listed as questionable, hasn't played since Nov. 2 due to a left ankle sprain. He'll go through pregame warmups before the Clippers determine his availability closer to tip-off.
