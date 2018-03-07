Bradley (sports hernia) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

It's only been just over a week since Bradley was given a 1-to-3 week timetable for a return, so this latest update doesn't come as much of a surprise. He'll continue to go through the rehabilitation process to recover from his sports hernia and there's a good chance Bradley misses at least another few games. A return from Bradley shouldn't be considered forthcoming until he's been cleared to practice.