Clippers' Avery Bradley: Listed as out Tuesday
Bradley (sports hernia) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
It's only been just over a week since Bradley was given a 1-to-3 week timetable for a return, so this latest update doesn't come as much of a surprise. He'll continue to go through the rehabilitation process to recover from his sports hernia and there's a good chance Bradley misses at least another few games. A return from Bradley shouldn't be considered forthcoming until he's been cleared to practice.
More News
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Out Sunday against the Nets•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Will miss 1-to-3 weeks•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Won't play Friday•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Questionable to play vs. Warriors•
-
Clippers' Avery Bradley: Scores 11 points in Monday's win•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...